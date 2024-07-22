Home
Shatrughan Sinha takes oath as Lok Sabha member

Sinha, who won from the Asansol seat in West Bengal, took oath in Hindi in the name of God.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 08:36 IST

New Delhi: TMC's Shatrughan Sinha on Monday took oath as a Lok Sabha member, the last winning candidate to be sworn in.

As soon as the House met for the day, the actor-turned-politician's name was called out by the secretary general.

During the first session of the Lok Sabha in June, Sinha could not take oath as a member.

While the total strength of the Lok Sabha is 543, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had vacated the Wayanad seat in Kerala while retaining Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

All the 542 members have now taken oath with one vacancy in the House.

Published 22 July 2024, 08:36 IST
