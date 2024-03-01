Shiv Sena (UBT) disqualification plea against Maha CM: SC to hear matter on March 7

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on March 7 a plea by Shiv Shiva (UBT) challenging Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s January 10 decision dismissing disqualification petitions filed against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his supporting MLAs.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra fixed the date on an urgent mentioning made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal for the UBT group.

On January 22, the court had issued notice in the matter.

The plea filed by UBT group's Sunil Prabhu contended the Speaker's orders were unlawful and perverse and in the teeth of the Supreme Court's decision in the case of Subhash Desai Vs Governor of Maharashtra (2022).

The Speaker on January 10 dismissed all disqualification petitions and declared Shinde's group as real Shiv Sena.