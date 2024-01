In a relief to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday held that the Shiv Sena faction led by him was the "real political party" when rival groups emerged in June 2022. In his 105-minute long reading of the key points of the ruling, Rahul Narwekar also rejected Uddhav Thackeray faction’s petition to disqualify 16 Shiv Sena MLAs including Shinde. Deccan Herald's Mrityunjay Bose explains all about Maharashtra political crisis.