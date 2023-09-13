'Sholay' actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, popularly known as Birbal, passes away at 84

Birbal became popular for his comic timing in 1960s and 1970s films such as Boond Jo Ban Gayi Moti, Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Kranti, Naseeb, Yaarana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Anjaam. As a character actor, he has appeared in over 500 movies across languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Marathi.