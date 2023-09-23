Should ‘India’ be dropped in favour of ‘Bharat’?



I strongly feel India should not be re-named to Bharat, because it would only invite trouble, such as making changes across the world map, Internet and memory recollection by people.

Past is past gone-by, rather let’s delve into progressive present and productive future, by doing things worthy to mankind and environment.

For instance, Allahabad now Prayagraj, Baroda of the British period now Vadodara for historical reasons, Madras now Chennai, and Gurgaon now Gurugram.

These changes have helped in no way and none.

More burning issues such as pollution, deforestation, corruption, overpopulation, garbage disposal, poverty, education etc need to be focused on, rather than this irrelevant, illogical name-change of the country, which helps no one but a party to get more votes.

In all, it’s a futile effort.