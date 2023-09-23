Should ‘India’ be dropped in favour of ‘Bharat’?

For:
Ayushi Rai, 9
Sindhi High School,
Bangalore
Yes, I believe it should be changed. Proponents argue that renaming the country Bharat would be a symbolic move towards embracing its rich cultural heritage and ancient history. Bharat is deeply rooted in Indian mythology and history. This change could reinforce a sense of national identity and pride among its citizens, especially the youth.
First and foremost we must understand the concept of ‘renaming’. Many countries and cities have changed their names in recent history as a reflection of the cultural and traditional values their names hold. This is also true of Indian cities which have changed their names to do away with the British legacy and came up with names more suited to the present (Eg. Bombay).
The name Bharat finds its origin in Sanskrit, means to bear/to carry i.e. to be maintained (of fire). It also means ‘one who is engaged in search of knowledge’. It is a Sanskrit term found in scriptures from around 2,000 years ago. Thus Bharat finds its roots in the old texts and base language. However, the name India finds its origin in Greek and comes from the river Indus.
Against:
Teertha, 15
Himaalaya School, Bengaluru
I strongly feel India should not be re-named to Bharat, because it would only invite trouble, such as making changes across the world map, Internet and memory recollection by people.
Past is past gone-by, rather let’s delve into progressive present and productive future, by doing things worthy to mankind and environment.
For instance, Allahabad now Prayagraj, Baroda of the British period now Vadodara for historical reasons, Madras now Chennai, and Gurgaon now Gurugram.
These changes have helped in no way and none.
More burning issues such as pollution, deforestation, corruption, overpopulation, garbage disposal, poverty, education etc need to be focused on, rather than this irrelevant, illogical name-change of the country, which helps no one but a party to get more votes.
In all, it’s a futile effort.