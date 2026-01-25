Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Shun allurement, prejudice, employ wisdom while casting votes: President Droupadi Murmu

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said all democracies worldwide recognise that a clean electoral roll is the cornerstone of a strong democracy.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 12:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 12:39 IST
India NewsDroupadi Murmu

Follow us on :

Follow Us