Sikh gurus taught Indians to live for their land's glory: PM Modi on Veer Bal Diwas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Sikh gurus have taught Indians to live for the glory of their land and served as an inspiration to make the country better and developed.

Speaking at a 'Veer Bal Diwas' event to commemorate the martyrdom of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Modi said their sacrifices are not only being remembered in India but also globally through programmes in countries like the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Modi said his government has a clear vision and roadmap to fulfil the unlimited dreams of India's youngsters, irrespective of the region and society they were born in.

The government has a clear policy and no flaw in its intentions, he said, citing the increase in the size of the Indian economy.