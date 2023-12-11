Dalai Lama arrives in Sikkim after 13 years

Gangtok: Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, arrived here on Monday morning for a three-day visit to Sikkim after a gap of 13 years.

He will impart teachings on the "Thirty-Seven Practices of Bodhisattvas" during his stay in the Himalayan state.

The Dalai Lama landed at the Libing army helipad around 10.30 am in East Sikkim where he was received by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

He was also accorded a grand welcome by monks of various monasteries in the state with a traditional Buddhist ritual of dance and prayer known as 'Sherbang'. Some members of the exiled Tibetan Parliament, Tibetan Settlement Office and Local Tibetan Assembly were also present to greet him.