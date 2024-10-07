Singer Adnan Sami's mother passes away at 77

<p>New Delhi: Singer Adnan Sami on Monday announced the death of his mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan. She was 77.</p>.<p>Sami, known for songs such as <em>Bhar Do Jholi Meri</em>, <em>Gila Gila</em>, <em>Tera Chehra</em> and <em>Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein</em>, shared the news on his Instagram page alongside his mother's photo.</p>.<p>"It's with the greatest sadness & infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan. We are overtaken by profound grief.</p>.<p>"She was an incredible lady who shared love & joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely. Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul," the singer said in the post.</p>.<p>Actor-VJ Mini Mathur was one of the first industry colleagues to offer condolences.</p>.<p>"I'm so, so sorry for your loss, dear Adnan, Roya, and Medina. Wishing strength to the family," she wrote in the comments section of Sami's post.</p>