Homeindia

SKM MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma takes oath as Sikkim minister

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and other state ministers were present at the oath-taking ceremony.
Last Updated 04 August 2023, 11:21 IST

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma on Friday took oath as a minister in the Prem Singh Tamang government.

At a function held in the Raj Bhavan here, the 64-year-old legislator was sworn in by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and other state ministers were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

The decision to nominate the Rhenock MLA for the minister's post was taken at the SKM legislature party meeting on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Sharma told reporters that he would discharge his duties as a minister with full sincerity.

He thanked the chief minister and the SKM supremo for reposting faith in him.

(Published 04 August 2023, 11:21 IST)
India NewsSikkimSikkim Krantikari Morcha

