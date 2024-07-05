Slain Agniveer's family hasn't received any compensation from govt, reiterates Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The row over compensation to the next of kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar intensified on Friday with Rahul Gandhi reiterating that the martyr's family had not got compensation till date and alleged that the Modi government was discriminating against the Agniveers.

The Congress leader also shared a video on X purportedly of the father of a deceased Agniveer who stated that his family got Rs 50 lakh as insurance from a private bank and 48 lakh from the Army Group Insurance Fund.

Gandhi said in the video that the martyr's family had not got compensation and asked why they have not got ex-gratia payment.