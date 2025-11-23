<p>Mumbai: The marriage of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal in Sangli, Maharashtra on Sunday was postponed after the bride's father was rushed to hospital after complaining of ill health.</p><p>A family aide Tuhin Mishra said that the marriage of the star couple been postponed. </p><p>“Smriti’s father was taken ill during breakfast. After that an ambulance was called and rushed to hospital where he is under observation,” he said, adding that the marriage date was moved ahead as per Smriti's will. </p><p>“At this junction, we will like to respect the privacy of the family,” Mishra stated.</p>.Smriti Mandhana will soon become Indore's daughter-in-law, says musician Palash Muchhal.<p>Smriti’s parents Smita and Shrinivas Mandhana are based in Sangli district of Western Maharashtra.</p><p>Over the past few days, there was a big buzz on social media platforms about the pre-marriage events of the star-couple. </p><p>Smriti, who has scored more than 9,500 runs in international cricket, was part of the Indian team that won the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup and the Women’s Asia Cup in 2016 and 2022. Palash is a Mumbai-based music composer, who hails from Indore. His sister Palak Muchhal is a noted Indian playback singer and lyricist.</p>