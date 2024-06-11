Social Justice Ministry's 100-day plan: Accessible India 2.0, drugs-free India

"Our goal should be to complete our hundred-day action plans as soon as possible. Our aim should be that whatever work we do contributes to the progress of the society and the nation. Our work should be such that it receives recognition not only within the country but also internationally," he said.

"Moreover, other countries should emulate our successful plans. We acknowledge that various challenges arise while working, but challenges also present opportunities to excel by overcoming them," Kumar added.

There must be stricter implementation of the Accessible India campaign to promote disability-friendly infrastructure.

He also spoke about further strengthening the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign.