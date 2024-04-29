Some Rajya Sabha members who are senior advocates not contributing to law making, says V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday expressed "pain" over some Rajya Sabha members with legal background "running away" from their constitutional ordainment and not contributing to legislation making.

Dhankhar, who is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sahba, said that he would "never" see them in the Upper House of Parliament at least during the early part of the day on Mondays and Fridays.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha start functioning from 11 am when the Parliament is in session.

In the Supreme Court, Mondays and Fridays are designated as "miscellaneous days" when a lot of cases, including new ones are listed for hearing.