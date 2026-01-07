Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal's son passes away after skiing accident in US
Anil Agarwal posted an emotional note on his social media account, calling it “the darkest day” of his life. His son, got injured in a skiing accident and was recovering when he died of a cardiac arrest.
My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us.… pic.twitter.com/hDQEDNI262