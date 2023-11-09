Special trains connecting Bengaluru to Nagercoil, Bhagat Ki Kothi

The Railways will operate special trains connecting Bengaluru with Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu and Bhagat Ki Kothi in Rajasthan to clear the extra rush of passengers during Deepavali and Chhat festivals.
Accordingly, train number 06083 will depart from Nagercoil at 7.35 pm on 14 and 21 (Tuesdays) and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 12.40 pm the next day.
In the return direction, train number 06084 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 2 pm on 15, and 22 (Wednesdays) and reach Nagercoil at 6.10 am the next day.
The trains will stop at Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Satur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Morappur, Tirupattur, Bangarpet and K R Puram.
Train number 04813 will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi at 5:15 am on Saturdays and Mondays from November 11 to December 4 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 11.30 pm the next day.
In the return direction, train number 04814 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 4:30 pm every Monday and Wednesday from November 13 and December 6 and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 12:40 pm on the third day.
The trains will stop at Luni, Samdari, Jalor, Marwar Bhinmal, Raniwara, Dhanera, Bhildi Jn, Patan, Mahesana., Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Kalyan, Pune, Satara, Miraj, Ghatprabha, Belagavi, Dharwad, SSS Hubballi, SMM Haveri, Ranebennur, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tiptur and Tumakuru.