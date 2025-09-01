Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SpiceJet flight turns back mid-air, makes emergency landing in Pune due to technical glitch

The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally, SpiceJet said in a statement.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 10:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 10:39 IST
India NewsSpicejet

Follow us on :

Follow Us