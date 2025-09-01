SpiceJet flight turns back mid-air, makes emergency landing in Pune due to technical glitch

<p>Mumbai: A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight from Pune made a mid-air turnback to the originating airport due to a technical glitch on Monday and landed under full emergency conditions, a source said.</p>.<p>The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally, SpiceJet said in a statement.</p>.<p>"SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft, bearing registration VT-SLG was midway diverted back to Pune airport due to a technical glitch. The flight landed back under full emergency conditions after an hour of its take off for Delhi," the source said.</p>.<p>The flight SG937 had departed with a delay of 40 minutes from its scheduled time of 6 am from Pune airport, and was to land in Delhi at 8.10 am, as per flight tracking website flightradar24.com.</p>.<p>"SpiceJet flight SG 937 on September 1, operating from Pune to Delhi, returned to Pune shortly after take-off. Following take-off, the flap transit light illuminated, and the operating crew carried out all necessary checks in accordance with standard operating procedures," the airline said.</p>.<p>As a precautionary measure, SpiceJet said, the pilots decided to return to Pune.</p>.<p>"The aircraft landed safely and passengers deplaned normally. Affected passengers are being accommodated on alternate flights or offered full refunds," it stated. </p>