Spike in trade with Russia not a 'temporary phenomenon': Jaishankar

New Delhi: India's rise in trade with Russia should not be seen as a "temporary phenomenon" as more economic opportunities are emerging, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

India and Russia have a close relationship stretching back decades, and New Delhi has refused to condemn Moscow over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, urging the two sides to end the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

India has emerged as one of the top buyers of Russian sea-borne oil since Western nations imposed sanctions and halted purchases in response to the war, which Russia calls a "special military operation".