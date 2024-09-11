'Sri Lankan Naval vessel rammed into our boat,' allege Tamil Nadu fishermen

Fishing nets, GPS-based communication devices, ice-box to store fish, mobile phones were all damaged and all were worth about Rs 6.5 lakh. "Only the boat did not sink. Nets were cut and thrown away by them." The fishermen said, the Lankan Naval personnel, however, provided life jackets and eventually they were rescued by other fishers. Later, after struggling for several hours, they managed to turn the capsized boat and tow it to the fishing harbour.