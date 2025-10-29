Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Starlink to conduct security, technical demo runs in Mumbai on Oct 30-31

The demo, to be done before law enforcement agencies, will be based on the provisional spectrum assigned to Starlink, sources told PTI.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 10:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 10:00 IST
India NewsMumbaiStarlinkelonmusk

Follow us on :

Follow Us