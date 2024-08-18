Sub-categorisation debate: Unanswered questions 

The recent Supreme Court judgement in State Of Punjab And Ors v Davinder Singh And Ors, pertaining to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, has stirred debates on the future of affirmative action in the country, and has far-reaching political consequences. The seven-judge bench judgement — split at six-one — introduced two concepts —Scheduled Castes are not a homogenous group and can therefore be classified into groups for the purpose of reservations; and that SCs and STs can be equated to ‘other backward classes’ by imposing the creamy layer principle based on economic criteria.