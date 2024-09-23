Subramanian Swamy files PIL in Supreme Court for court-monitored probe panel into Tirupati laddu row

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday approached the Supreme Court, seeking the constitution of an independent committee monitored by the Supreme Court to examine the allegations of use of animal fat to make laddus served at the Tirupati temple.

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus, as the row reverberated across the country with demands from various quarters for steps to protect the sanctity of Hindu temples and their 'prasadam'.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had on Saturday said he will undertake an 11-day penance to propitiate Lord Venkateswara.

More to follow...