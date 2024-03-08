Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha; Modi says it's 'testament to our Nari Shakti'

New Delhi: Philanthropist and The Murty Trust chairperson Sudha Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi coinciding the announcement with the International Women's Day.

The 73-year-old will be the second nominated member from Karnataka to be in the Rajya Sabha at present. Dr Veerendra Heggade, who was nominated to the Upper House in July 2022, hails from Dakshina Kannada.

"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty-ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha-ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti' (women power), exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure," Modi said on 'X'.