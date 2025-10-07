<p>New Delhi: New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice on a plea seeking the removal of a video posted by the Assam unit of the BJP for allegedly targeting, vilifying and demonising Muslims.</p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta agreed to examine an application filed in a pending writ petition by journalist Qurban Ali and former judge Anjana Prakash, concerning hate speech.</p><p>Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for the applicant, argued that the video—shared ahead of the upcoming elections—suggested that if a certain political party did not come to power, a particular community would take over.</p><p>“It showed people with skullcaps and beards. In such cases, an FIR should be lodged suo motu. If not, then contempt action should follow,” the bench remarked.</p><p>The application sought directions to X India Pvt Ltd and the BJP’s Assam Pradesh unit to take down the video from the social media platform.</p><p>The plea claimed that the BJP’s Assam unit, on September 15, 2025, circulated a video presenting a “grossly false narrative” that Muslims would take over Assam if the BJP lost power. The video, posted on the party’s official X handle, allegedly depicted men in skullcaps and women in burqas seizing control of tea estates, Guwahati airport and the city itself.</p>.'I don't regret': Lawyer who tried to hurl shoe at CJI Gavai in Supreme Court says he was hurt by 'Sanatan dharma' orders.<p>“The ruling dispensation, BJP-Assam, is bound by the Constitution to uphold secular values. However, the video openly targets, vilifies and demonises Muslims,” the plea filed through advocate Lzafeer Ahmad stated.</p><p>It added that a state government is constitutionally bound to protect all communities and cannot discriminate based on religion, race, caste, gender or language.</p><p>“As an elected government, the burden of being fair, just and secular is far greater,” it said.</p><p>The plea further noted that the video, shared on BJP Assam’s official X handle, had been reposted over 6,100 times, liked 19,000 times and viewed 4.6 million times as of September 18, 2025.</p><p>“The video must be taken down immediately to prevent further spread of communal disharmony, unrest and enmity,” the application said.</p>