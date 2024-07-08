Supreme Court asks Centre, states to consider framing model policy on menstrual leave for women

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is for the Centre and all state governments to consider whether they could frame a policy for menstrual leaves for female students and women in their workforce.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra noted that the issue is whether such leaves encouraged women to be part of workforce or mandating such a leave could mean women being shunned from being employed.

"This is actually government policy aspect and not for the courts to look into," the bench said.

Advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi filed the PIL, seeking the court's direction for allowing monthly leave to female students and working women at their respective workplaces during their menstrual period across the country.

The court noted that though a representation was submitted by the petitioner to the Centre in May, 2023, nothing final had been decided so far.