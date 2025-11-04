Menu
india

Supreme Court asks Centre to file comprehensive reply on pleas challenging online gaming law

"India is a strange country. You are a player. You want to play. It's your only source of income and therefore, you want to join the proceedings," Justice Pardiwala observed.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 13:41 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 13:41 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtonline gamesPlea

