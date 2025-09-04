Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court asks implementation of uniform code on pharma marketing practices

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the prayer made in the plea had become infructuous as a statutory regime was already in place.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 12:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 12:46 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtpharma industryuniform code

Follow us on :

Follow Us