Supreme Court cautions of fake website created for phishing attack, stealing user details

Presiding over the Constitution bench hearing pleas against dilution of Article 370, the CJI also informed the lawyers in the open court about it.

The notice said that the registry, Supreme Court of India, has been made aware of a phishing attack.

“A fake website, impersonating the official website has been created and hosted on the URL 1 – http://cbins/scigv.com and https://cbins.scigv.com/offence. The attackers through the URL – https://cbins.scigv.com/offence “Offence of Money-Laundering” are soliciting personal details, and confidential information. Any visitor on the above URLs is strongly advised not to share and divulge any personal and confidential information, as the same shall enable the perpetrators to steal the information," it said.