Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court declines to consider plea against global conclave of Ayyappa devotees at Pamba in Kerala

'The conditions laid down by the High Court should be followed,' the court said.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 16:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 16:17 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme CourtKerala High Courtpamba

Follow us on :

Follow Us