<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Wednesday declined to entertain pleas against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-high-court">Kerala High Court</a>'s order which dismissed petitions challenging the decision of the Travancore Devaswom Board to conduct a global conclave of Ayyappa devotees at Pamba on September 20.</p><p>A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar said the High Court already has considered the matter in detail and issued elaborate guidelines for the event. </p><p>"The conditions laid down by the High Court should be followed," the court said.</p><p>The Kerala High Court had on September 11 ordered the state government and TDB to conduct of the 'Global Ayyappa Sangamam' event at Pamba.</p><p>It had said that the event does not affect the Sabarimala temple's sanctity or disrupt access for devotees visiting the temple in any way. The court passed the direction after hearing a batch of petitions challenging the involvement of the State and the TDB in conducting the event. The petitioners raised concerns that temple funds may be used for the event, which could involve the participation of individuals opposing Sanatana Dharma.</p>