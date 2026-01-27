Menu
Supreme Court declines to consider plea by JioStar to halt CCI probe

The counsel submitted that Jiostar is bound under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Act, 1997, which fixes how much it can charge or give a discount.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 14:24 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 14:24 IST
