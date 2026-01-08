Menu
Supreme Court defers hearing to January 13 on pleas challenging EC’s special intensive revision of electoral rolls

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, which had fixed the pleas for hearing during the day, said it will resume the proceedings on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 08:54 IST
