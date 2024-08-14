Supreme Court designates 39 lawyers as senior advocates

The others who were also designated as seniors are: Kavita Jha, Kawaljit Kochar, Mahesh Chandra Dhingra, Manish Goswami, Manisha T Karia, MR Shamshad, Dr Monika Gusain, Nachiketa Sudhakar Joshi, Ngangom Junior, Parameshwar K, Prasenjit Keswani, Puneet Jain, Purvish Jitendra Malkan, R. Nedumaran, Rahul Kaushik, Rishi Malhotra, Romy Chacko, Ruchi Kohli, Rudreshwar Singh, Seshadri Sekhar Ray, Shadan Farasat, Shanthkumar V Mahale, Sharan Dev Singh Thakur, Shashi Kiran, Shekara Gowda (Shekhar G Devasa), Uday Bhaskar Dube, Vishnu Mehra, Yashraj Singh Deora.

In January, this year, the Supreme Court had designated as many as 56 advocates as senior advocates.

According to 2023 "Guidelines for Designation of Senior Advocates by the Supreme Court of India", all matters relating to the designation would be dealt with by a permanent committee to be known as the "Committee for Designation of Senior Advocates'' with Chief Justice of India as it Chairperson, two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court of India, Attorney General for India and others.Among the conditions for designation of senior advocate is 10 years standing as an advocate.

