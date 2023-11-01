Supreme Court directs activist Teesta Setalvad, her husband to cooperate in misappropriation of funds case

Raju claimed there was non-cooperation by the couple. He said the protection for them continued, but it was not that such protection will be enjoyed without any fetters.

"What has happened now? What is the purpose that this came up before us now? What has happened in the main case," the bench asked.

In a separate matter, the bench noted that a charge sheet was filed in 2016 and the bail was regularised in 2017, therefore nothing survived in the matter and the petition is disposed of.

Disposing of another matter, the bench said special leave petitions were filed challenging grant of bail on certain terms and conditions and a considerable passage of time has already elapsed.

“On our query, we are informed that even the chargesheet has not been filed. ASG submits that there is an element of lack of cooperation on part of respondent and that is why the chargesheet has not been filed. Be that as it may, all that we would like to say at this stage is, respondents (Setalvad and her husband) will cooperate with the investigation as and when they are required to,” the bench said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Aparna Bhat -- on behalf of the couple -- asked the court to affirm the anticipatory bail.

They said that the Gujarat police have also moved the apex court against anticipatory bail.

“Interim order dated February 12, 2015, shall continue for the benefit of the appellant. Appeal stands disposed of,” the bench said.

The apex court also disposed of a plea by Gujarat police challenging grant of anticipatory bail.

"Chargesheet has not yet been filed. ASG submits that same is on account of non-cooperation on part of respondents. Be that as it may, the appropriate order to be passed would be to direct the respondents to continue to cooperate with the investigation. Order already granted is made absolute,” the bench said.

According to an FIR, the NGO, Sabrang Trust, run by Setalvad and Javed Anand, had received Rs 1.4 crore fund from the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development for the trust's 'Khoj project' for education.

It was alleged that the grant, which was received under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan was transferred to the personal bank accounts of the activists and was used for personal and political purposes as well as for paying witnesses in 2002 Gujarat riots cases to make false depositions. The FIR was lodged by Setalvad's former close associate, Raees Khan Pathan.