Supreme Court directs fresh medical test for UPSC qualified candidate declared temporarily unfit in 2015

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has come to rescue of a 35-year-old man by directing the Union government to conduct a fresh medical test for him, 10 years after he passed the prelims, mains and the interview in the Civil Services Exams.

Petitioner Rakshit Shivam Prakash did not appear for a re-medical test on July 14, 2015 after failing in the first one due to slight increase in body mass index, since the UPSC published the final list on July 4, 2015 without his name.

He concluded that the selection process was complete upon publication of this final result and having lost hope, did not appear for the re-medical test.

"The most amazing things in life happen right at the moment you are about to give up hope," a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Pankaj Mithal noted, as two years after on January 19, 2016, a consolidated reserve list of 126 candidates was published for filling up the remaining posts.

The petitioner was shown to have secured rank 93rd in this list. At the same time, candidates ranked below the petitioner on that list, up till 97th rank, were allocated service.

"With this publication, his hope became a claim of right," the court said.