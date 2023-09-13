Home
Homeindia

Supreme Court directs MHA to prepare manual on police media briefings about criminal cases

The top court also directed DGPs of all states to submit suggestions in a month to MHA on preparing manual for media briefings by police in criminal cases.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 10:34 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to prepare a comprehensive manual on media briefings by police personnel about criminal cases.

Observing that biased reporting gives rise to public suspicion that the person has committed an offence, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said media reports can also violate the privacy of a victim.

The top court also directed DGPs of all states to submit suggestions in a month to MHA on preparing manual for media briefings by police in criminal cases.

"All DGPs, in a month, should communicate to Ministry of Home Affairs, their suggestions for guidelines...NHRC's suggestions may also be taken," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea regarding modalities followed by police in conducting media briefings where probe is in progress.

(Published 13 September 2023, 10:34 IST)
India NewsSupreme CourtMinistry of Home AffairsD Y Chandrachud

