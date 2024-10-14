Supreme Court dismisses PIL alleging side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea alleging side-effects such as blood clotting due to the administration of Covid-19 vaccines.</p>.<p>A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the PIL was filed just to create a sensation.</p>.Heart attacks, clots and the Covid vaccine. What’s the real story? .<p>"File a class action suit! What is the use of this? Please also understand what would be the side-effect if you did not take the vaccine. We do not want to rake this up, this is just to create a sensation," the bench said.</p>.<p>The plea was filed by one Priya Mishra and other petitioners. </p>