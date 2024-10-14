Home
Supreme Court dismisses PIL alleging side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines

The plea was filed by one Priya Mishra and other petitioners.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 07:54 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 07:54 IST
India NewsCovid-19Supreme CourtCovid vaccination

