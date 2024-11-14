Home
Supreme Court dismisses PIL to ban WhatsApp for failure to comply with government regulations

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar said it was not inclined to entertain the plea filed by Kerala resident Omanakuttan KG, a software engineer.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 13:20 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 13:20 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtWhatsApp

