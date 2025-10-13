Menu
india

Supreme Court dismisses singer Neha Rathore's plea to quash FIR against over her social media posts

The top court also granted her liberty to raise the issues at the time of framing of charges.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 09:58 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 09:58 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtFIR

