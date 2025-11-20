Menu
Supreme Court extends stay against proceedings for defamatory remarks by Rahul Gandhi

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma deferred the hearing after having noted there was a letter circulated for adjournment.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 16:10 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 16:10 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyRahul GandhiSupreme Court

