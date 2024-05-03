Supreme Court fixes May 14 for final hearing in Uttar Pradesh religious conversion cases

Lal and others have sought either the quashing or clubbing of the FIRs lodged against them. The cases against Lal concern offences under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with an aim to provoke breach of peace) and 386 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code. He has also been booked under certain provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.