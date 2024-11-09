Supreme Court judge B R Gavai nominated as NALSA executive chairperson

<p>New Delhi: Supreme Court judge B R Gavai has been nominated as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), which is mandated to provide free legal services to the weaker sections of society.</p>.<p>A notification issued by the Department of Justice on Friday said Justice Gavai's nomination as the executive chairman of NALSA will be effective from November 11.</p>.<p>While the chief justice of India is the patron-in-chief of NALSA, the seniormost judge after the CJI is its executive chair.</p>.Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking to restrain felling of trees in Delhi without its nod.<p>As of now, CJI D Y Chandrachud is its patron-in-chief and Justice Sanjiv Khanna is the executive chairperson.</p>.<p>Justice Chandrachud demits office as the CJI on Sunday and Justice Khanna will assume office on Monday.</p>.<p>Justice Gavai will be the seniormost judge after the CJI from Monday.</p>