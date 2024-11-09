Home
Supreme Court judge B R Gavai nominated as NALSA executive chairperson

A notification issued by the Department of Justice on Friday said Justice Gavai's nomination as the executive chairman of NALSA will be effective from November 11.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 09:53 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 09:53 IST
