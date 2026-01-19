Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court junks plea challenging imposition of Rs 5 lakh cost on PIL petitioner in 2023

According to Pandey, the bench had also imposed Rs 25,000 as a cost on him in the open court for filing the 'frivolous' PIL.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 07:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 07:23 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPIL

Follow us on :

Follow Us