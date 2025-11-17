Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court passes set of directions including declare ESZs around tiger reserves, ban on mining activities

Passing a slew of directions for ensuring conservation measures, a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said that if tourism has to be promoted, it has to be eco-tourism.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 17:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 17:10 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSpecial Economic ZonesCorbett Tiger Reserve

Follow us on :

Follow Us