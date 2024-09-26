Supreme Court quashes dowry complaint filed with mala fide intention to harass

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has quashed criminal proceedings related to dowry harassment complaint filed by a woman against her father-in-law and step mother-in-law and others after noting that she has not named her husband as accused, who also filed civil suit laying claim over the property.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Pankaj Mithal said the provocation for the complaint/FIR lodged in 2013 is essentially the property dispute between father and son. The complaint/FIR is replete with just one theme i.e. that the appellants are threatening them that they will deny share in the property.

In its judgment on September 25, the court set aside the Bombay High Court's order of 2017 which refused to quash the FIR lodged in Jalna Maharashtra, after finding the criminal proceedings were instituted with a mala fide intention, only to harass the appellants.

"We have no hesitation in arriving at the conclusion that if the criminal proceedings are allowed to continue against the appellants, the same will be nothing short of abuse of process of law and travesty of justice," the bench said.

The bench emphasised the duty of the High Court, when its jurisdiction under Section 482 CrPC or Article 226 of the Constitution is invoked on the ground that the Complaint/FIR is manifestly frivolous, vexatious or instituted with ulterior motive for wreaking vengeance, to examine the allegations with care and caution.