SC rejects SBI's plea for time extension in electoral bonds case, directs it to furnish details by March 12

New Delhi: A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the State Bank of India's (SBI) plea seeking extension of time and directed it to furnish the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission by close of business hours on March 12.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also directed the EC to publish the details shared by the bank on its official website by 5 pm on March 15.

During the hearing, the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, took note of the submissions of senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the SBI, that more time was needed for collating the details and matching them as the information were kept in two different silos with its branches.

He further said that if the matching exercise is to be done away with, the SBI can complete the exercise within three weeks.