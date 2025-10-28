Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court refuses to quash criminal proceedings over Facebook post on Babri Masjid

The counsel contended the petitioner's post contained no vulgar or inflammatory content and that the objectionable remarks were actually made by another individual who had not been investigated.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 12:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 12:45 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBabri MasjidCriminal proceedings

Follow us on :

Follow Us