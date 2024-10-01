Supreme Court reserves order on framing guidelines of 'bulldozer justice'; extends stay on demolitions

<p>The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, reserved giving an order on the issue of framing pan-India guidelines regarding "bulldozer justice" across the country.</p><p>The apex court extended its interim order for not demolishing any property without permission.</p><p>"SC says it will take care to ensure that its order does not help encroachers in any public place," the top court said, adding "whatever directions it will issue will be applicable pan-India."</p><p>Further, the court said "we are a secular country, will lay down guidelines for all citizens." </p><p>"We are going to make it clear that merely because somebody is an accused or convict, it can't be a ground for demolition," the Supreme Court observed, also noting "it is not going to protect any unauthorised construction on public roads, govt land."</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>