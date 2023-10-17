Supreme Court same-sex marriage verdict: CJI, Justice Kaul for it, but three other bench members say nay

The CJI and Justice Kaul held up the right of queer couples to adopt a child and struck down Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) regulations.

But the other three judges did not agree to the view and upheld the validity of the CARA regulations excluding queer and unmarried couples from adoption.

All the judges, however, took into the record the Union government's statement that it will constitute a committee to streamline the rights and benefits to be extended to queer couples.

The court's judgements came on as many as 21 petitions filed by same-sex couples as well as individuals to declare such provisions of the Special Marriage Act as unconstitutional, which recognised the right of a man and a woman to enter into matrimonial alliance.