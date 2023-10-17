Supreme Court same-sex marriage verdict: CJI, Justice Kaul for it, but three other bench members say nay

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to grant legal sanctity to the right to marriage to same-sex couples under the Special Marriage Act but held up their right to cohabitation, without any threat of violence, coercion or interference.
A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud held that the law does not recognise the right to marry for same-sex couples and it is up to the Parliament or State legislatures to make laws on this subject.
The top court's bench also included Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.
Of the five-judge bench, the CJI and Justice Kaul read the right to civil union into the law and upheld their rights to grant consequential benefits to such same sex couples.
But the other three judges --Justices Bhat with Kohli and Justice Narasimha -- declined to recognise marriage of same sex couples.
The CJI and Justice Kaul held up the right of queer couples to adopt a child and struck down Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) regulations.
But the other three judges did not agree to the view and upheld the validity of the CARA regulations excluding queer and unmarried couples from adoption.
All the judges, however, took into the record the Union government's statement that it will constitute a committee to streamline the rights and benefits to be extended to queer couples.
The court's judgements came on as many as 21 petitions filed by same-sex couples as well as individuals to declare such provisions of the Special Marriage Act as unconstitutional, which recognised the right of a man and a woman to enter into matrimonial alliance.