Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court seeks Centre, Election Commission's response on plea against cash donation to political parties

The petition has challenged the validity of a provision of the Income Tax Act which allows political parties to receive 'anonymous' cash donations below Rs 2,000
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 13:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 13:57 IST
India NewsSupreme Court of IndiaIndiaElection Commission of IndiaIncome Tax Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us