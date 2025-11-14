Menu
Supreme Court shifts case from NCLAT Chennai to Delhi after judicial member claims interference by retired judge

The court, however, decided to deal with a writ petition filed by M/s A S Met Corp Pvt Ltd, raising the issue, for consideration on administrative side.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 16:34 IST
Published 14 November 2025, 16:34 IST
India News

